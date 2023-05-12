National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.37-$4.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.37-$4.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.07. 8,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,037,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,675,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.