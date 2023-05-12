National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Issue $0.73 Semi-Annual Dividend

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NKSH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at National Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mildred R. Johnson acquired 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,717.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,539 shares of company stock valued at $226,735. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National Bankshares by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

