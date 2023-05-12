National Bank Financial Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$23.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AETUF. CIBC lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $12.66 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.45%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

