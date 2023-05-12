National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.93 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.88.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,376. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 370.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$36.50.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

