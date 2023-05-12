National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.70

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 206309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2666 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

