Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 6.8%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.24. 1,302,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,249,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Up 21.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

