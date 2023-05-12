MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MVBF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. 1,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MVB Financial

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 5,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,737.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $24.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

