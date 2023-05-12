Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.00. 1,197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Muncy Bank Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

About Muncy Bank Financial

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

