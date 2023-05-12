Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11,108.40

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £111.08 ($140.17) and traded as low as £110 ($138.80). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £110.50 ($139.43), with a volume of 35 shares traded.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 97.69. The company has a market cap of £432.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,434.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,459.95%.

Insider Activity

Mountview Estates Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £108 ($136.28), for a total transaction of £108,000 ($136,277.60). Insiders own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.