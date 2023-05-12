Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

