Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the April 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Moovly Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MVVYF remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. 63,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,742. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Moovly Media has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

