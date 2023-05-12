Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the April 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Moovly Media Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MVVYF remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. 63,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,742. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Moovly Media has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
About Moovly Media
