Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $51.86 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $150.77 or 0.00579228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $51.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,029.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00299906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00068304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00435078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003834 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,277,853 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

