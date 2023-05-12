MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target Increased to GBX 518 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.93) to GBX 518 ($6.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.07) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

LON GLE traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 440 ($5.55). The stock had a trading volume of 300,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,829. The company has a market capitalization of £256.70 million, a PE ratio of 914.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.68. MJ Gleeson has a 12 month low of GBX 331 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 608 ($7.67).

In other news, insider Graham Prothero acquired 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £71,455.93 ($90,165.21). Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

