Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $40.79. 1,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

