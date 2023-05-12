Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 5,509 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 5.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

