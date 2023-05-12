Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. Crane comprises approximately 3.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Crane worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. 70,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,269. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.