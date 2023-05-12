Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $504,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

HON stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.64. 291,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

