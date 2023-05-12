MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the April 15th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of INKT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 259,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.61. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INKT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Garo H. Armen bought 100,000 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,978,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,243.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 328,889 shares of company stock worth $329,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INKT. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.