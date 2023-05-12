Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Meridian Price Performance
Meridian stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Meridian has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Meridian Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 125,584 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 96.7% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 117,256 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 91.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 77,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 122.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 74,410 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 143.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 52,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.
About Meridian
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
