Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Meridian Price Performance

Meridian stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Meridian has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Meridian from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 125,584 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 96.7% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 117,256 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 91.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 77,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 122.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 74,410 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 143.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 52,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

