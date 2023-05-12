Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Up 4.7%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.46. 107,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 333,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.00, a PEG ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

