Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

MLCO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

