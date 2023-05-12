Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Boosted by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 3.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.41. 1,466,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

