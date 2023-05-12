Medigene (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Medigene (OTCMKTS:MDGEF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Medigene Stock Performance

MDGEF opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Medigene has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Medigene Company Profile

MediGene AG is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing innovative, complementary treatment platforms that target various types and stages of cancer. It focuses on the development of personalized T-cell based immunotherapies. It operates through the Immunotherapies and Other products segments.

