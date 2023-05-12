Mears Group (LON:MER) Sets New 12-Month High at $246.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.09), with a volume of 516484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($3.06).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £272.00 million, a P/E ratio of 932.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

