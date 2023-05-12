McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Decreased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,045,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,886,000 after purchasing an additional 158,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.40. The stock had a trading volume of 422,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.