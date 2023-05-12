McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.73. 323,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,221. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.