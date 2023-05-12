Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 5%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 507,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,802,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 81.79%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $347,911.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.