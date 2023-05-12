Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Mativ Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MATV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 365,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,075. The company has a market capitalization of $961.00 million, a PE ratio of 859.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mativ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mativ will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mativ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.