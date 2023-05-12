Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.62. 318,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,010. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

