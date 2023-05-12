Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Masimo also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.88.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

MASI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $172.54. 89,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,672. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Masimo by 46.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 98.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.