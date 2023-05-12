Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,640 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 15.2% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

Marriott International stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 217,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,802. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.