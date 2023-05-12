Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 18,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 892,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after buying an additional 552,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,362. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

