Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 18,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Marathon Oil
In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 892,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after buying an additional 552,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marathon Oil Price Performance
NYSE MRO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,362. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Marathon Oil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.