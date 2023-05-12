Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) CEO Buys $24,700.00 in Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,606,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Assaf Ran acquired 319 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610.95.

On Monday, April 24th, Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00.

Shares of LOAN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

