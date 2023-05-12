Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) CEO Buys $24,700.00 in Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,606,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Assaf Ran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Assaf Ran acquired 319 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610.95.
- On Monday, April 24th, Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
Shares of LOAN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.