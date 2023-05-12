Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 541,468 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $54,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

MMP traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,650. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.