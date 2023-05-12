Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.67

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.67 and traded as low as $21.76. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 2,452 shares.

Madison County Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Madison County Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Madison County Financial’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

