LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Lifted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LYB opened at $88.77 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.