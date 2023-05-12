Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

