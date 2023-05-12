Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 5.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 2,216,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,601,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LU shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.