Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.