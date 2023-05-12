loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 3.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 90,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 440,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $110,056.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,909.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.