Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.50.
Lithium Americas Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of LAC opened at C$28.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.61. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$42.82.
Insider Activity
In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total value of C$653,749.56. In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 16,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$534,221.25. Also, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
