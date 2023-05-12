Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LAC opened at C$28.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.61. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$42.82.

Insider Activity

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.34) by C$0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.618277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total value of C$653,749.56. In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 16,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$534,221.25. Also, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

