Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Liquidia in a report released on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Liquidia Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.09. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 154,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 105.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the period. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

