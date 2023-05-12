Linear 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $94.26 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

