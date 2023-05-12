Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 6%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 91,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 317,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $58,140.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,233,660.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also

