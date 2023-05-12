Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Linamar Stock Performance

Linamar stock traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$49.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.69.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C($0.01). Linamar had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 7.9974587 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Linamar

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNR. TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research cut Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.40.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

