Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Price Performance
NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 1.48. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.10.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth $332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
