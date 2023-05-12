Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 1.48. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,578.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,578.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock worth $1,006,470 over the last three months. 50.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth $332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

