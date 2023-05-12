Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 547,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,517. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.