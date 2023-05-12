Li Auto Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 25,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average daily volume of 19,336 call options.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,604 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 11.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

Li Auto Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 0.75. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

