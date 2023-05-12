LGT Group Foundation Purchases 2,153 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Comcast were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,167,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $75,807,000 after purchasing an additional 289,090 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 367,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 146,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.