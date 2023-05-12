Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.81

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as high as $19.98. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 22,475 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.98.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
